  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Closure of schools extended

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 18: To contain the coronavirus spread, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday extended the closure of all educational institutions, cinemas, mulitplexes and tourists places in the state till April 2. Briefing reporters here after a meeting of the UP Cabinet, minister Shrikant Sharma said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that all schools, colleges and educational institutes will remain closed till April 2."

    Competitive and other examinations too have been postponed till April 2.

    Coronavirus: Closure of schools extended
    File Photo

    All tourists places in the state have been shut, the minister said. All cinemas and multiplexes will also remain closed till April 2, Mr Sharma said.

    He said the district magistrates have been instructed to spread awareness through posters and banners on the viral disease.

    Coronavirus: Full list of exams postponed

    "An appeal has been made to religious leaders to avoid crowding in temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches and exercise caution," Mr Sharma said.

    The chief minister has appealed to the people to avoid venturing into crowded places and not to panic, he said.

    "The CM has taken an important decision. In order to ensure that the poor should not get affected (following spread of coronavirus), a three-member committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the state finance minister," Mr Sharma said.

    "The committee will also have agriculture minister and labour minister. The committee will submit its report to the chief minister in three days. The poor most of whom earn their livelihood on a daily basis, will get certain amount in their account through RTGS," Mr Sharma said.

    "He (CM) also directed that corona patients in the state will get free of cost treatment. Also if any government employee or private company employee has got infected by Corona, he/she will continue to get his/her salary, and there will be no pay cut," he said.

    Mr Adityanath directed that private firm employees can work from home.

    World is at war with coronavirus and we will win: Donald Trump

    "As far as the government employees are concerned, a committee has been formed under the state chief secretary, and work-from-home should be allowed where it is possible. All types of protests, dharna in the state have been completely banned," Mr Sharma said.

    "Corona is in stage II in the state and the efforts of the government is to ensure that it does not escalate to stage III in any condition," he said.

    More LUCKNOW News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus uttar pradesh government extended multiplexes schools

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 9:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X