Constable recruitment exam: UP STF arrests six for leaking question paper

Lucknow, Oct 26: Six members of a gang involved in leaking a question paper of a constable recruitment examination were arrested by the UP Special Task Force in Agra.

In a statement issued on Friday, the STF said the members of the gang were trying to leak the examination paper to the aspirants in lieu of financial gains from them. The examination was scheduled on October 25 and October 26, and the arrests were made on Thursday.

"Acting on a tip-off that some people have gathered at Khandauli area of Agra to leak the question paper to aspirants in lieu of financial gains, a team of UP STF stationed in Agra arrested six people. The arrested are Arun, Monu, Chandraveer Singh, Raju, Ajit and Kuldeep," the STF said.

"Two cars, six mobile phones and Rs 2 lakh were recovered from them. When interrogated, the arrested persons said they used to impersonate aspirants in various examinations and charge Rs 2 lakh from each aspirant," the STF said.

A case has been registered against the arrested persons under the IPC and the IT Act, the STF statement said, adding the arrests were made before the examination which was scheduled for October 26.

PTI