BMW Crash In UP: Video captured minutes ahead has someone saying 'Chalo marenge'

Lucknow, Oct 17: Days after the horrific crash on the Purvanchal Expressway that killed four, the video of the last moments before the accident has surfaced online.

In the viral clip, the people are seen chatting inside the car as the BMW touches 230 kilometres per hour (kmph). Sadly, one of the persons is heard saying "chalo marenge" (will die).

The driver, identified as Dr Anand Prakash, a 35-year-old Professor at a private medical college in Rohtas, asks everyone to wear seatbelts as he was gearing up to speed up once he finds long stretch on the road.

It is now reported that the clip was being recorded by one of the four members on his mobile.

The four persons were killed on the Purvanchal Expressway when a container truck hit their BMW car on Friday. The BMW going from Sultanpur was hit by the container coming from the opposite direction on the expressway under the Haliapur police station area, PTI reported.

Video: Four people died in a car accident on Purvanchal Expressway near Sultanpur, UP



Minutes before the accident, the victims live-streamed a video showing their BMW car touching a speed of 230 km/h pic.twitter.com/eJQ1UIOsus — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) October 15, 2022

The collision was so severe that the engine of the car and all four occupants were blown away and fell at some distance away, the official said.

The other three deceased were: Akhilesh Singh (35) and Deepak Kumar (37), both from Aurangabad, and Mukesh. They were all in their mid-30s.

The expressway, connecting Lucknow to Ghazipur district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021, ahead of the Assembly elections in February-March.

Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 15:08 [IST]