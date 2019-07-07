  • search
    West Bengal SI Exam result 2019: Check personality test and admit card date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Kolkata, July 07: The West Bengal SI Exam result 2019 has been released. The results are available on the official website.

    The exam was held for the final combined competitive exam for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector/Lady Sub Inspector of Police in West Bengal. Candidates who have qualified will now have to appear for the personality test. The personality test will be conducted on July 22 2019.

    West Bengal SI Exam result 2019: Check personality test and admit card date

    The personality test will be conducted at the office of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, Araksha Bhawan (5th floor), Block - DJ, Sector - II, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700091. The call letters for the Personality Test will be released on the WBPRB website on July 11. The results are available on wbpolice.gov.in.

    How to check West Bengal SI Exam result 2019:

    • Go to wbpolice.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

