West Bengal Excise Constable Admit Card 2019 released: 2 important updates issued

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Nov 11: The West Bengal Excise Constable Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card has been released for the post of excise constable including lady excise constable in the subordinate excise. "All efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert to the registered Mobile Number of the candidates. However, the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS. The candidates shall have to produce a printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venue for appearing in the said test with proper proof of identity," the official notification reads. "No paper Admit Card for Preliminary Written Test will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied online nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board," the notification also reads. The admit card is available on wbpolice.gov.in.