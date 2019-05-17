  • search
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal Class 12 result 2019 to be declared early, check date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Kolkata, May 17: The West Bengal Class 12 result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    West Bengal Class 12 result 2019 to be declared early, check date

    Earlier it was stated that the West Bengal Council of Higher Education is likely to declare the results of the Class 12 exams in the second week of June. However now it is confirmed that the result would be declared on May 27. The result once declared will be available on wb.allresults.nic.in or examresults.net.

    How to check West Bengal Class 12 result 2019:

    Kolkata Dakshin Fact Check
    STRIKE RATE
    AITC 100%
    AITC won 2 times since 2009 elections
    + More Details

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    west bengal results

    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 7:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue