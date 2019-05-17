Keep youself updated with latestKolkata News
West Bengal Class 12 result 2019 to be declared early, check date
Kolkata
Kolkata, May 17: The West Bengal Class 12 result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.
Earlier it was stated that the West Bengal Council of Higher Education is likely to declare the results of the Class 12 exams in the second week of June. However now it is confirmed that the result would be declared on May 27. The result once declared will be available on wb.allresults.nic.in or examresults.net.
How to check West Bengal Class 12 result 2019:
- Go to wb.allresults.nic.in or examresults.net
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout
