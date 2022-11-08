YouTube
    West Bengal: CID nabs drug peddler with over one kg heroin

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Nov 8: The West Bengal CID has arrested a drug dealer in Nadia district and seized over 1kg heroin from his possession, a senior officer said.

    Representational Image

    Acting on a tip-off, the narcotic cell of the state CID arrested notorious drug dealer Monirul Sheikh late Monday night in front of a market place at Karimpur and seized around 1.4 kg of heroin concealed in a nylon bag from his possession, he said.

    "The market value of the seized heroin is Rs 70 lakh. We have also seized the motorcycle and a mobile phone from his possession. A case has been started against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He will be produced in court today," the officer said.

    PTI

    heroin west bengal

