    West Bengal Board Class 12 exams 2022 likely to be rescheduled: Here is why

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Mar 17: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hinted at rescheduling Higher Secondary Examinations in the state due to by-elections to Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge assembly constituency. The Class 12 board examinations are scheduled to be held from April 2-26, while the by-polls will be held on April 12 and votes will be counted on April 16.

    "Higher Secondary Examinations are approaching but the by-election dates are coinciding with the exams. There may be a change in the dates of the examinations. Let me see, I will have a discussion on it," Ms Banerjee said during an interaction with 391 students who have recently returned from war-torn Ukraine.

    The TMC has fielded Shatrughan Sinha in the Asansol constituency and Babul Supriyo in the Ballygunge seat. The CPI(M) has named Saira Shah Halim in Ballygunge and Partha Mukherjee in Asansol. The BJP is yet to name its candidates.

    The bypoll was necessitated in the Asansol constituency as Babul Supriyo resigned as the BJP MP after joining the TMC. The Ballygunge seat is going to the by-elections as incumbent MLA and state minister Subrata Mukherjee died in November last year.

    (PTI)

    west bengal

    Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:34 [IST]
    X