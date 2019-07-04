  • search
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WBJEE seat allotment result 2019: Dates for second, third round allotment and document verification

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Kolkata, July 04: The WBJEE seat allotment result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    Now that the results are declared the document verification process will take place. This process will start today, July 4 and end on July 7 2019.

    WBJEE seat allotment result 2019: Dates for second, third round allotment and document verification

    The candidates selected will have to pay an admission fee to book a seat and those who could not make it for the first list an wait for the second list which will be declared on July 9.

    The third and final round will be declared on July 13 and payments will be open from July 15 to 17. More details are available on wbjee.nic.in.

    How to check WBJEE seat allotment result 2019:

    • Go to wbjee.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • You will be redirected to a new page
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    west bengal results

    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 8:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue