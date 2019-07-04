WBJEE seat allotment result 2019: Dates for second, third round allotment and document verification

Kolkata

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Kolkata, July 04: The WBJEE seat allotment result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

Now that the results are declared the document verification process will take place. This process will start today, July 4 and end on July 7 2019.

The candidates selected will have to pay an admission fee to book a seat and those who could not make it for the first list an wait for the second list which will be declared on July 9.

The third and final round will be declared on July 13 and payments will be open from July 15 to 17. More details are available on wbjee.nic.in.

How to check WBJEE seat allotment result 2019:

Go to wbjee.nic.in

Click on the result link

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout