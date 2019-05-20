WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 result 2019 date, time, when to get mark sheet

Kolkata, May 20: The WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 result 2019 will be declared tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results would be declared on May 21 at 9 am. The marksheets would be handed out on the same day at the respective schools from 11 am onwards.

The Board of Secondary Education was established in 1951 under an Act of the State Legislature called the West Bengal Secondary Education Act of 1950. The Board was inaugurated by the then Governor of West Bengal Dr.K.N.Katju on 3rd May 1951 and the Board started functioning under the Chairmanship of Apurba Kumar Chanda. The Board was subsequently renamed as West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) in 1964, under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Act 1963. The results once declared will be available on wbbse.org and examresults.net.

How to check West Benga Class 10 result 2019:

Go to wbbse.org or examresults.net

or Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

