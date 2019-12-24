Vigil upped in city on Christmas eve till New Year

Kolkata, Dec 24: Vigil has been upped in the city for the festive season from Christmas till New Year, police said on Tuesday. An additional police force of 5,000, including women personnel, have been deployed and 11 watchtowers erected in the city, some of which are strategically located at Park Street and Esplanade areas, a senior police officer said.

Police pickets have been set up at 60 places across the city and at entry points of the metropolis, he said.

"Five senior police officers of deputy commissioner rank will be deployed at Park Street, Cathedral Road and Rabindra Sadan areas while plainclothes personnel will be at the St Paul's Cathedral, churches and important junctions in the city," the officer said.

Police personnel will also be deployed at shopping malls, clubs, jetties, metro and railway stations, Kalighat temple, Alipore Zoo, Victoria Memorial, Esplanade and Maidan, he said.

Special attention will be laid on preventing drunken revellers from creating ruckus while the anti-Romeo squad of the city police will also be active, the officer said.

Two quick response teams will be deployed at Park Street area while patrolling will be intensified across the city from the evening of December 25, he said.

Three heavy radio flying squads, six disaster management teams and nine ambulances have been kept ready while CCTV cameras across the city will be monitored, the officer said.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed keeping in mind the heavy rush of visitors from across the state and the country, he said.

"Vehicles will not be allowed on Park Street between 4 pm and 9 pm on December 25. Also, 'naka' checkings will be conducted at important junctions of the city to keep a check on rash riding and driving," the officer said.

The Bidhannagar city police has also taken similar measures in areas under its jurisdiction in the northeastern parts of the city.