NBU Result 2019 declared, reassessment date announced

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Sep 18: The NBU Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results for the BA, BSc, BCom Part 1 and Part 2 results have been declared. The University has invited applications for the reassessment from September 23 2019 to September 30 2019. Students can apply for the reassessment by clocking on the apply for PPR/PPS link that is provided in the exam portal. The results are available on nbuexams.com and nbuexams.net.

How to check NBU result 2019:

Go to nbuexams.com or nbuexams.net

or Click on link that says students information

Click on results link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout