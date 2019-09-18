Keep youself updated with latestKolkata News
NBU Result 2019 declared, reassessment date announced
Kolkata, Sep 18: The NBU Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The results for the BA, BSc, BCom Part 1 and Part 2 results have been declared. The University has invited applications for the reassessment from September 23 2019 to September 30 2019. Students can apply for the reassessment by clocking on the apply for PPR/PPS link that is provided in the exam portal. The results are available on nbuexams.com and nbuexams.net.
How to check NBU result 2019:
- Go to nbuexams.com or nbuexams.net
- Click on link that says students information
- Click on results link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout