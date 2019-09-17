Kalyani University Result 2019 declared, website to check

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Sep 17: The Kalyani University Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results have ben declared for the 2nd year students of the BA, BSc, and BCom stream. The exams were held between June 24, 2019, and July 4, 2019.

Kalyani University was established in November 1960 by honourable Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, the then Chief Minister of West Bengal. The objective of the university was to encourage education in the domain of Arts, Science, Education, and Agriculture. In 1998 Kalyani University became an affiliating university with its territorial jurisdiction extended to the districts of Nadia and Murshidabad. Around 37 colleges got affiliated to Kalyani University that were earlier under Calcutta University. Since then the affiliated colleges have been entrusted the responsibility to conduct the undergraduate teaching programmes for the candidates. The results are available on klyuniv.ac.in.

How to check Kalyani University Result 2019:

Go to klyuniv.ac.in

Click on the result link and chose stream

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout