Direct link to check WBSCTE Diploma result 2019

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Aug 29: The WBSCTE Diploma result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result has been released for the engineering stream. The exam was held in the oath of June 2019. A direct link to check the result is being provided here. The result is available on webscte.co.in.

Direct link to check WBSCTE Diploma result 2019: https://exam.webscte.co.in/student/check-Result/

How to check WBSCTE Diploma Result 2019:

Go to webscte.co.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout