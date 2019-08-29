Keep youself updated with latestKolkata News
Direct link to check WBSCTE Diploma result 2019
Kolkata
Kolkata, Aug 29: The WBSCTE Diploma result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The result has been released for the engineering stream. The exam was held in the oath of June 2019. A direct link to check the result is being provided here. The result is available on webscte.co.in.
Direct link to check WBSCTE Diploma result 2019: https://exam.webscte.co.in/student/check-Result/
How to check WBSCTE Diploma Result 2019:
- Go to webscte.co.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download result
- Take a printout