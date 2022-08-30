YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Coal Scam: ED summons TMC's Abishek Banerjee

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Aug 30: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued a summons to Trinamool Congress' national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning in connection with its probe into the 'coal pilferage scam’, an official said.

    The central agency asked Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to appear at its Kolkata office on Friday morning, he said.

    Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee
    Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee

    "We have summoned Abhishek Banerjee to appear before our sleuths here. Our officers from New Delhi will come to interrogate him," the senior ED officer told PTI.

    Coal pilferage scam: ED quizzes Abhishek Banerjee's wifeCoal pilferage scam: ED quizzes Abhishek Banerjee's wife

    While attacking the BJP during a programme, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had on Monday apprehended that the central agencies might send notices to her nephew, considered the second in command in the party, and other senior leaders.

    Comments

    More kolkata News  

    Read more about:

    coal scam summons enforcement directorate questioning west bengal

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X