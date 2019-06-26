Calcutta University Part 3 results 2019 declared, links to check

Kolkata

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Kolkata, June 26: The Calcutta University Part 3 results 2019 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results for the BA, BSc and BCom Party 3 exams are currently available. It may be recalled that the University of Calcutta had declared the BA and BSc parts 1 and 2 supplementary results in May.

The result for the BCom part 1 and 2 supplementary exam were also declared in May. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.

How to check Calcutta University Part 3 results 2019:

Go to wbresults.nic.in

Click on the link - B.A./B.Sc. Part-III (Honours/Major) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 System.)" and "B.Com. Part-III (Honours) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 System)

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout