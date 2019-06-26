  • search
    Calcutta University Part 3 results 2019 declared, links to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Kolkata, June 26: The Calcutta University Part 3 results 2019 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results for the BA, BSc and BCom Party 3 exams are currently available. It may be recalled that the University of Calcutta had declared the BA and BSc parts 1 and 2 supplementary results in May.

    The result for the BCom part 1 and 2 supplementary exam were also declared in May. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.

    How to check Calcutta University Part 3 results 2019:

    • Go to wbresults.nic.in
    • Click on the link - B.A./B.Sc. Part-III (Honours/Major) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 System.)" and "B.Com. Part-III (Honours) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 System)
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 8:54 [IST]
