Boat with around 60 onboard capsizes in east Midnapur, around 20 rescued so far

Kolkata

By Vishal S

Kolkata, Sep 30: Around 50-60 people were on the boat which is said to have capsized in West Bengal today. The boat reportedly sank in Rupnarayan river between Mayachar and Danipur area in east Midnapur, said reports.

Rescue operations are underway and reports say that around 22-24 people have been rescued so far. No official announcement on casualities has been made so far.

Further details awaited.

Earlier this month, Seven persons, including two minors, went missing when a boat with around 70 persons capsized in the Bhairab river in West Bengal. The boat, plying from Kacharipara area to Garibpur village, overturned only a few metres from the shore. People had crowded the boat ignoring the boatman's warnings.

In May, one person drowned and 12 others went missing after an overcrowded boat capsized in Ganga near Kalna Ghat in Bardhaman district, West Bengal.