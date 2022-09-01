Keep youself updated with latestKochi News
Renowned social activist Mary Roy dies at 89
Kochi
Kottayam, Sep 1: Noted educationist and social worker Mary Roy, whose legal battle ensured equal rights for Syrian Christian women in their ancestral property, died on Thursday, family sources said.
She was 89.
Roy, mother of writer and Man Booker Prize Winner Arundhati Roy, is also the founder of the famous Pallikoodam school near here.
Story first published: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 16:23 [IST]