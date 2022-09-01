Relations in Kerala influenced by 'use & throw' culture, says HC

Renowned social activist Mary Roy dies at 89

Kochi

oi-PTI

Kottayam, Sep 1: Noted educationist and social worker Mary Roy, whose legal battle ensured equal rights for Syrian Christian women in their ancestral property, died on Thursday, family sources said.

She was 89.

Roy, mother of writer and Man Booker Prize Winner Arundhati Roy, is also the founder of the famous Pallikoodam school near here.

Story first published: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 16:23 [IST]