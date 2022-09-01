YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Kochi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Renowned social activist Mary Roy dies at 89

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kottayam, Sep 1: Noted educationist and social worker Mary Roy, whose legal battle ensured equal rights for Syrian Christian women in their ancestral property, died on Thursday, family sources said.

    She was 89.

    Mary Roy
    Mary Roy

    Roy, mother of writer and Man Booker Prize Winner Arundhati Roy, is also the founder of the famous Pallikoodam school near here.

    UP man arrested for stealing money from ATMs in KochiUP man arrested for stealing money from ATMs in Kochi

    Comments

    More kochi News  

    Read more about:

    social activist death

    Story first published: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 16:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X