Kerala: Wild elephant falls into septic tank, dies

Kochi

pti-PTI

Thrissur, Aug 23: A wild elephant has died after allegedly falling into a septic tank in the backyard of an uninhabited house near a forest area in this district, forest officials said on Tuesday.

A forest officer said the young tuskless male elephant, which strayed into the area inhabited by humans by demolishing the solar fencing, was found dead with its face falling first into the septic tank.

The incident was reported from Vellikulangara forest range. Officials said the elephant would be lifted from the area using a crane and it would be buried after the postmortem.