Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Sthree Sakthi SS-333' winning numbers list for Oct 4

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Oct 04: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Sthree Sakthi SS-333' on Tuesday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 75,00,000/-

SK 235704 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: K RAMAKRISHNAN

Agency No: K 4917

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

SA 235704 SB 235704

SC 235704 SD 235704

SE 235704 SF 235704

SG 235704 SH 235704

SJ 235704 SL 235704 SM 235704

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-

SC 120151 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: ANANTHAN C M

Agency No: R 6948

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0853 1134 1146 1342 1615 1642 2161 2165 2928 4273 5446 5572 5875 6644 8044 9044 9108 9975

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

0623 1029 1311 5541 6052 7156 7869 8013 8673 9943

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

4037 8855 0135 1476 3390 7069 9555 0028 4393 0897 1305 2955 8861 5347 3095 4846 8947 0649 3218 0249

6th Price - Rs. 5,00/-

0010 0397 0701 0809 0810 0951 1112 2018 2238 2257 2275 2294 2541 2859 2904 3611 4126 4426 4511 4546 4597 4671 4911 4986 5115 5181 5295 5439 5487 5945 6075 6676 6775 6799 6824 7089 7208 7422 7541 7664 7754 7906 8003 8159 8511 8600 8798 9019 9429 9644 9863 9911

Kerala: CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan funeral in Kannur today

7th Price - Rs. 200/-

0192 0238 0557 0621 1081 1224 1360 1370 1412 1437 1739 1752 1761 2179 2232 3318 3325 3686 3929 4121 4463 4950 5006 6467 6912 7294 7524 7536 7689 7717 7724 7864 8020 8067 8111 8270 8291 8320 8576 8766 8847 8916 8927 9291 9930

8th Price - Rs. 100/-

0027 0171 0271 0291 0330 0490 0807 0920 1073 1135 1261 1403 1513 1603 1617 1734 1820 2078 2090 2220 2228 2288 2297 2382 2413 2657 2749 2828 2867 2993 3064 3112 3449 3632 3692 3705 3779 3991 4111 4253 4261 4267 4311 4383 4451 4496 4551 4576 4850 4912 4933 5051 5063 5167 5258 5285 5506 5619 5670 5704 5757 5768 5933 5998 6143 6265 6272 6310 6440 6445 6511 6659 6784 6852 6887 7014 7047 7086 7111 7187 7429 7450 7537 7612 7666 7711 7721 7821 7837 7932 8069 8110 8142 8151 8239 8253 8328 8336 8338 8385 8420 8428 8512 8516 8541 8570 8671 8683 8706 8751 8792 8921 9109 9227 9234 9240 9323 9360 9493 9549 9572 9705 9891 9939 9960 9999

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Sthree Sakthi SS-333' Result Today 04-10-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 16:26 [IST]