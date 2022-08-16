India
    Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Sthree Sakthi SS-326' winning numbers list for August 17

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Aug 16: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) will announce the results of 'Sthree Sakthi SS-326' on Tuesday at 3 pm.

    The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

    Kerala Lottery result today: Check Sthree Sakthi SS-326 winning numbers list for August 17

    The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh
    2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh
    3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
    4th Prize: Rs 2,000
    5th Prize: Rs 1,000
    6th Prize: Rs 500
    7th Prize: Rs 200
    8th Prize: Rs 100
    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Where to check the result?

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

    People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

    It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 11:34 [IST]
    X