Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Karunya Plus KN 442' winning numbers list for Oct 20

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Oct 20: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Karunya Plus KN 442' on Thursday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check winning numbers:

1st Prize Rs.8,000,000/-

PJ 781094 (ADIMALY)

Agent Name: BABY T D

Agency No.: Y 4592

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

PA 781094 PB 781094

PC 781094 PD 781094

PE 781094 PF 781094

PG 781094 PH 781094

PK 781094 PL 781094 PM 781094

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/-

PB 226572 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: ANEESH N B

Agency No.: C 3789

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/-

PA 391986

PB 950732

PC 161751

PD 453765

PE 877494

PF 432272

PG 944286

PH 489144

PJ 167266

PK 757736

PL 575639

PM 352860

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

1642 2040 2983 3159 3703 3813 4141 4227 5371 6038 6232 6526 7174 7525 7790 8761 9029 9391

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

0250 0353 0513 0733 0837 1823 1950 2099 2506 2695 2726 2874 4056 4506 4708 4902 5230 5461 5484 6306 6857 6872 7210 7250 7348 7386 8337 8733 8930 9153 9186 9622 9864 9869

6th Prize Rs.500/-

0044 0085 0294 0457 0554 0836 0906 1089 1132 1161 1286 1508 1720 1758 2052 2097 2100 2176 2598 2608 2620 2795 2987 2989 3056 3073 3091 3136 3199 3233 3234 3347 3608 3667 4042 4310 4355 4532 4694 4723 4997 5174 5197 5228 5307 5400 5513 5608 5619 5726 5760 5951 6048 6080 6240 6301 6709 6774 6868 7235 7341 7513 7571 7735 7882 8155 8178 8565 8759 9045 9055 9087 9148 9209 9224 9225 9343 9613 9774 9840

7th Prize Rs.100/-

0063 0201 0329 0350 0622 0640 0828 0834 1025 1027 1096 1147 1235 1351 1663 1724 1736 1832 1858 1911 2065 2115 2174 2189 2228 2291 2355 2374 2447 2502 2563 2564 2634 2659 2837 2884 3257 3289 3330 3331 3394 3415 3612 3687 4002 4004 4118 4233 4244 4447 4468 4542 4653 4669 4722 4741 4857 4940 5052 5144 5189 5254 5297 5566 5631 5775 5828 6018 6096 6133 6159 6160 6204 6209 6275 6422 6423 6425 6472 6476 6513 6542 6636 6838 6878 6944 7130 7165 7310 7317 7420 7539 7627 7769 7777 7809 7823 7825 7859 7876 7900 7981 8004 8065 8091 8374 8390 8403 8434 8449 8454 8722 8790 8827 8884 8885 9030 9034 9063 9110 9178 9283 9347 9384 9684 9718

Where to check the result?

Log into: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of the declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.