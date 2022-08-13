India
    Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Karunya KR-562' winning numbers list for August 13

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Aug 13: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announce the results of 'Karunya KR-562' on Saturday at 3 pm.

    The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

    Kerala Lottery result today: Check Karunya KR-562 winning numbers list for August 13

    The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

    Check the winning numbers:

    1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-
    KF 421178 (KANNUR)
    Agent Name: MANOJ T
    Agency No. : C 3475

    Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-
    KA 421178 KB 421178
    KC 421178 KD 421178
    KE 421178 KG 421178
    KH 421178 KJ 421178
    KK 421178 KL 421178 KM 421178

    2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-
    KK 584444 (MALAPPURAM)
    Agent Name: HARIHARAN K
    Agency No. : M 2517

    3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-
    KA 473630
    KB 156185
    KC 129316
    KD 962870
    KE 507432
    KF 137452
    KG 785112
    KH 884924
    KJ 435595
    KK 517283
    KL 222729
    KM 278960

    4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-
    0265 1104 1240 2102 2756 2827 3184 4422 4546 4739 5860 6147 7278 7895 8023 9380 9549 9640

    5th Price - Rs. 2,000/-
    1465 1570 1802 2423 2558 5205 5682 7431 8104 9299

    6th Price - Rs. 1,000/-
    1440 2001 3401 3447 3830 5181 5820 5996 6391 7085 7478 8057 9193 9937

    7th Price - Rs. 500/-
    7332 3894 2712 4334 3322 5329 9394 8720 6795 4189 5057 6930 1469 6067 1883 7754 0382 2871 3962 7615 5437 6593 9221 6253 4925 2873 5889 9392 8970 5649 0970 0038 6463 5634 8663...

    Where to check the result?

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

    People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

    It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 15:42 [IST]
    X