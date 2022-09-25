Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-18' winning numbers list for Sep 25

Kochi, Sep 25: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-18' on Sunday.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 1 crore. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check the winning numbers:

Where to check the result?

1st Price - Rs. 1,00,00,000/-(1 crore)

FR 251338 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: MEENAKSHI LOTTERIES

Agency No.: K 580

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

FN 251338 FO 251338

FP 251338 FS 251338

FT 251338 FU 251338

FV 251338 FW 251338

FX 251338 FY 251338 FZ 251338

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-(10 Lakh)

FR 283858 (THAMARASSERY)

Agent Name: SIJI T V

Agency No.: D 6062

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0031 0874 0953 1159 2193 3605 3787 3813 4083 5153 5227 5620 6210 6382 6694 6771 6887 7027 7038 7200 7306 8658 9617

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

0152 0289 0483 1385 2352 3796 4332 4693 7464 7504 8600 9669

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0126 0548 0906 375 1304 1548 1625 2527 2646 2735 3164 3203 3259 3647 4588 5123 5851 6124 6880 7585 7992 8563 9055 9914

6th Price - Rs. 5,00/-

0074 0123 0278 0291 0330 0471 0679 0801 1047 1228 1337 1435 1442 1645 2105 2123 2152 2412 2524 2533 2628 2716 2720 2806 2838 2854 2883 3112 3232 3475 3538 3755 4011 4101 4192 4212 4238 4303 4385 4458 4491 4699 4727 4780 4795 4829 5085 5125 5266 5281 5514 5549 5576 5767 5868 5917 5918 6089 6329 6359 6435 6527 6548 6592 6819 6854 7126 7172 7260 7541 7670 7913 8072 8155 8536 8576 8604 8605 8648 8694 8814 8928 8953 9182 9208 9292 9297 9402 9406 9554 9595 9875 9896 9900 9923 9942

7th Price - Rs. 100/-

6723 8751 1710 1335 2291 0185 0021 1865 3336 6488 0811 2077 5402 0224 2582 7203 9545 1628 2414 6999 4390 2871 9102 7884 6946 4284 2627 6133 4538 0754 8272 0033 9740 2702 4613 8864

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-18 Result Today 25-09-22

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

