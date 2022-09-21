Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'AKSHAYA AK 567' winning numbers for Sep 21

No dispute that Rahul Gandhi should take up the post: Kerala MP on Cong prez polls

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Sep 21: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'AKSHAYA AK 567' on Wednesday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize receives Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize gets Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Prize Money

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 70,00,000/-

AB 872625

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

AA 872625 AC 872625

AD 872625 AE 872625

AF 872625 AG 872625

AH 872625 AJ 872625

AK 872625 AL 872625 AM 872625

2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-

AL 272689

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

AA 729080

AB 454369

AC 926202

AD 863883

AE 421432

AF 342277

AG 539008

AH 233990

AJ 835384

AH 233990

Where to check the result?

Log into: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, find 'AKSHAYA AK 567' Result Today 21-09-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

Kerala Governor signs 5 'non-controversial' bills, leaves the contentious ones

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 15:28 [IST]