Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'AKSHAYA AK 567' winning numbers for Sep 21
Kochi, Sep 21: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'AKSHAYA AK 567' on Wednesday at 3 pm.
The winner of the first prize receives Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize gets Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.
The price of the ticket is Rs 40.
Prize Money
1st
Prize:
Rs
70
lakh
2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
7th Prize: Rs 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Check the winning numbers:
1st
Price
-
Rs.
70,00,000/-
AB 872625
Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-
AA 872625 AC 872625
AD 872625 AE 872625
AF 872625 AG 872625
AH 872625 AJ 872625
AK 872625 AL 872625 AM 872625
2nd
Price
-
Rs.
5,00,000/-
AL 272689
3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-
AA
729080
AB 454369
AC 926202
AD 863883
AE 421432
AF 342277
AG 539008
AH 233990
AJ 835384
Where to check the result?
- Log into: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/
- On the home page, find 'AKSHAYA AK 567' Result Today 21-09-2022
- Click the link and it will take you to the result page
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.
People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.
It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.