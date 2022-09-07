Boy dies after being hit by MEMU train in Kerala's Thrissur

Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'AKSHAYA AK 565' winning numbers for Sep 7

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Sep 07: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'AKSHAYA AK 565' on Wednesday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize receives Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize gets Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Prize Money

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Sthree Sakthi SS-329' winning numbers list for Sep 6

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 70,00,000/-

AB 132523 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

Agent Name: NOUSHAD M M

Agency No: E 7604

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

AA 132523 AC 132523

AD 132523 AE 132523

AF 132523 AG 132523

AH 132523 AJ 132523

AK 132523 AL 132523 AM 132523

2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-

AL 975557 (THAMARASSERY)

Agent Name: SIJI T V

Agency No: D 6062

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

AA 989731

AB 490591

AC 732781

AD 741232

AE 228434

AF 804269

AG 171318

AH 763620

AJ 928715

AK 527867

AL 969209

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0858 1287 1889 2633 2660 3310 3353 5045 5984 6596 7079 7084 7271 8001 8869 9153 9446 9815

5th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

0514 1986 3578 6483 7160 7246 7531

6th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0294 0816 2550 2627 2631 2856 3097 3192 4905 5218 5383 5881 6166 6183 6594 6880 7036 7053 7480 7808 8309 8413 8730 9369 9727 9843

7th Price - Rs. 500/-

0004 0127 0239 0312 0450 0627 0785 0870 0926 1060 1094 1256 1324 1365 1418 1436 1495 1761 1821 1829 1831 1962 2341 2494 2498 2713 2800 2844 3010 3060 4109 4190 4380 4389 4564 4756 5076 5130 5202 5204 5318 5339 5473 5763 5872 5899 6067 6075 6109 6212 6260 6316 6623 6856 7185 7200 7274 7315 7330 7417 7502 7505 7833 8020 8823 9124 9141 9551 9560 9639 9797 9919

8th Price - Rs. 100/-

6469 9701 1980 9845 0916 2499 1897 9979 8379 2016 9883 7605 3987 8250 6085 1917 2968 0729 6240 0713 2518 4889 2573 1994 8302 6962 3788 8396 4432 4859 2692 9328 4553 2969 7482 1688 9198 9312 6934 4072 7847 9187 0635 9440 4662 3763 9260 0899 5443 6321 3677 6218 6594 4173

Where to check the result?

Log into: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, find 'AKSHAYA AK 565' Result Today 07-09-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

Kerala Lottery result today: Check winning numbers for Win Win W 683 for Sep 5

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 16:16 [IST]