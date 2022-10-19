Kerala lottery result: Check Pooja Bumper result date, time and prize money

Skeletons from the past: Kin of missing women approach cops after ‘human sacrifice’ case

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Oct 19: The fate of an auto driver was changed after he won Thiruvonam bumper lottery, last month. Similarly, there is a chance of a Kerala lottery bringing change to one's life.

The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) will announce the results of Kerala Next Bumper Pooja Bumper-2022 (BR-88) on Thursday at 2 pm.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 10 crore. The second prize is Rs 50 lakh and it will be given to 12 winning numbers.

Check Prize money and other details:

Draw in 6 SERIES (JA, JB, JC,JD,JE,JG)

ANNEXURE-I KERALA STATE LOTTERIESPRIZE STRUCTURE OF POOJA BUMPER - 2022 (BR-88) DATE OF DRAW 20 /11/2022 TOTAL: 54 LAKH TICKETS TICKETS IN 6 SERIES (JA, JB, JC,JD,JE,JG) COST OF TICKETS: Rs.250/- ONLY Pooja Bumper 1st Prize Details of Prize Common to all series Amount of Prize (Rs.) 10,00,00,000 No.of Prizes One Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 10,00,00,000 2nd Prize Details of Prize One Prizes in each series Amount of Prize (Rs.) 50,00,000 No.of Prizes 1 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 50,00,000 3rd Prize Details of Prize Two Prizes in each Series Amount of Prize (Rs.) 5,00,000 No.of Prizes 12 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 60,00,000 4th Prize Details of Prize Two prizes in each series Amount of Prize (Rs.) 1,00,000 No.of Prizes Up To 54 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 54,00,000 5th Prize Details of Prize Last Five digits are to be drawn 36 times Amount of Prize (Rs.) 5,000 No.of Prizes Up To 19440 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 9,72,00,000 6th Prize Details of Prize Last four digits are to be drawn 50 times Amount of Prize (Rs.) 2,000 No.of Prizes Up To 27000 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 5,40,00,000 7th Prize Details of Prize Last four digits are to be drawn 72 times Amount of Prize (Rs.) 1,000 No.of Prizes Up To 38880 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 3,88,80,000 8th Prize Details of Prize Last four digits are to be drawn 126 Times Amount of Prize (Rs.) 500 No.of Prizes Up To 68040 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 3,40,20,000 Consolation Prize Amount of Prize (Rs.) 1,00,000 No.of Prizes 5 Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 5,00,000

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 13:53 [IST]