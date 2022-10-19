Kerala lottery result: Check Pooja Bumper result date, time and prize money

YouTube
    Kochi, Oct 19: The fate of an auto driver was changed after he won Thiruvonam bumper lottery, last month. Similarly, there is a chance of a Kerala lottery bringing change to one's life.

    The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) will announce the results of Kerala Next Bumper Pooja Bumper-2022 (BR-88) on Thursday at 2 pm.

    The winner of the first prize will get Rs 10 crore. The second prize is Rs 50 lakh and it will be given to 12 winning numbers.

    Check Prize money and other details:

    Draw in 6 SERIES (JA, JB, JC,JD,JE,JG)

    ANNEXURE-I
    KERALA STATE LOTTERIESPRIZE STRUCTURE OF POOJA BUMPER - 2022 (BR-88) DATE OF DRAW 20 /11/2022
    TOTAL: 54 LAKH TICKETS
    TICKETS IN 6 SERIES (JA, JB, JC,JD,JE,JG)
    COST OF TICKETS: Rs.250/- ONLY
    Pooja Bumper 1st Prize
    Details of Prize Common to all series
    Amount of Prize (Rs.) 10,00,00,000
    No.of Prizes One
    Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 10,00,00,000
    2nd Prize
    Details of Prize One Prizes in each series
    Amount of Prize (Rs.) 50,00,000
    No.of Prizes 1
    Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 50,00,000
    3rd Prize
    Details of Prize Two Prizes in each Series
    Amount of Prize (Rs.) 5,00,000
    No.of Prizes 12
    Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 60,00,000
    4th Prize
    Details of Prize Two prizes in each series
    Amount of Prize (Rs.) 1,00,000
    No.of Prizes Up To 54
    Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 54,00,000
    5th Prize
    Details of Prize Last Five digits are to be drawn 36 times
    Amount of Prize (Rs.) 5,000
    No.of Prizes Up To 19440
    Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 9,72,00,000
    6th Prize
    Details of Prize Last four digits are to be drawn 50 times
    Amount of Prize (Rs.) 2,000
    No.of Prizes Up To 27000
    Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 5,40,00,000
    7th Prize
    Details of Prize Last four digits are to be drawn 72 times
    Amount of Prize (Rs.) 1,000
    No.of Prizes Up To 38880
    Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 3,88,80,000
    8th Prize
    Details of Prize Last four digits are to be drawn 126 Times
    Amount of Prize (Rs.) 500
    No.of Prizes Up To 68040
    Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 3,40,20,000
    Consolation Prize
    Amount of Prize (Rs.) 1,00,000
    No.of Prizes 5
    Total Prize Amount (Rs.) 5,00,000

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 13:53 [IST]
    X