YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Floor Test Live Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Kochi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Foreign currency worth Rs 2.3 cr seized from Dubai-bound passenger

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Aug 25: A man was intercepted by the security wing of the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) for allegedly carrying foreign currency worth Rs 2.3 crore without valid documents.

    The currencies were found concealed in a secret compartment of a bag of the Dubai-bound passenger during a security check on Wednesday evening, an airport official said.

    Foreign currency worth Rs 2.3 cr seized from Dubai-bound passenger
    Representational Image

    Navi Mumbai: Banned tobacco items worth Rs 8.93 lakh seizedNavi Mumbai: Banned tobacco items worth Rs 8.93 lakh seized

    The passenger, identified as Thoppil Yousuf, a native of Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district, was later handed over to the Customs department. Airport sources said the bag contained Saudi Rials worth Rs 2.3 crore.

    Comments

    More kochi News  

    Read more about:

    foreign currency seized passenger

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X