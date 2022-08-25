YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Kanpur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Man kills self due to 'harassment' by cop

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kannauj, Aug 25: A 54-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree after being "harassed" by a policeman at Jalalpur Thakuran village here.

    Family members of the dead have alleged that he was disturbed over a police sub-inspector threatening him of sending him to jail in connection with a murder case.

    Man kills self due to harassment by cop

    Tukman used to live in a house constructed in an agriculture field and on Thursday morning he was found hanging from a tree, police said on Thursday.

    Angry over this, locals staged a sit-in keeping the body on the eastern bypass road, disrupting vehicular traffic for around three hours.

    Tukman's distant relative Anil said on August 21 night his brother Kailash Rathore was murdered with an axe, after which a report was filed against three people of the village.

    Anil alleged that the sub-inspector, instead of apprehending the people named in the FIR for his brother's murder, was threatening Tukman of sending him to jail.

    Upset for not being taken out for shopping, 9-year-old girl commits suicideUpset for not being taken out for shopping, 9-year-old girl commits suicide

    The family members said they will not allow the body to be moved from the spot till justice is received.

    Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Arvind Kumar assured of action after proper inquiry into the allegations.

    Comments

    More kanpur News  

    Read more about:

    suicide harassment policeman crime news

    Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 17:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X