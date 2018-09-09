  • search

Jammu: Cops rescue 16-yr-old girl who was missing for 4 months, abductor arrested

Posted By: PTI
    Jammu, Sep 9: A 16-year-old girl, who went missing from Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district about four months ago, was rescued from Nagrota and her abductor arrested, police said on Sunday. 

    Mohammad Mumtaz, was arrested during an operation and was booked for kidnapping, a police spokesman said. 

    He said the family of the teenager had lodged a complaint stating that she went missing on May 10. 

    "Police rescued the girl after a raid at the Jammu Development Authority quarter's at Nagrota here," the spokesman said.

    He said Mumtaz, a native of Dugga Kot village of Reasi district,is being questioned. The girl was handed over to her parents after formalities, the spokesman said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir jammu police

