J&K: BJP leader found hanging from tree in Kathua

Jammu

pti-PTI

Jammu, Aug 23: A BJP leader was found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said.

Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident. A villager saw the body of Som Raj hanging from a tree at some distance from his house in Hiranagar town in the morning and informed the police, the officials said, adding the body had blood marks.

Sources said Raj was missing for the past three days. Police have lodged a case and initiated investigation, the officials said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua, R C Kotwal told reporters that an SIT led by a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) has been constituted to probe the mysterious death of the BJP leader.

He said investigation has begun under section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of Code of Criminal Procedure and the post-mortem of the body was has been conducted. A person named by the deceased's family members in connection with the incident will be questioned, the SSP said.

Jammu & Kashmir: Two suspected terrorists killed as army foils infiltration bid in Rajouri

Raj's body was handed over his family and it was cremated, police said. Raj's family alleged that he was was murdered and demanded that the government should provide justice to them. Many BJP leaders, who visited Raj's home, also demanded a probe into his death.