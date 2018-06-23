English

'BJP ending alliance with PDP is a sign of patriotism,' says Amit Shah in Jammu

    In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the party ended the alliance with PDP, Amit Shah said people of India welcomed the decision of the party. BJP President Amit Shah is in Jammu to review the party's preparations for the Lok Sabha election due next year. 

    Shah, in a public rally held in Jammu, said, "Political parties regret when their govt falls but BJP is the only party which raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. It shows BJP's patriotism."

    BJP President Amit Shah
    BJP President Amit Shah

    "There's no point for BJP to stay in power if the goal of equal development in Jammu & Kashmir isn't achieved. Modi govt made several efforts but partiality towards Jammu & Ladakh continued. That's when we decided that we should rather protest in opposition," he said.

    Amit Shah alleged the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP ignored the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits.

    "We had provided financial assistance for Kashmiri Pandits who were driven out of their homes 40 years ago, but PDP gave them nothing," Shah alleged.

    "We allotted 40 cr for development of Pashmina and  45 crore for Pampore haat. Two families from National Conference (NC) and  People's Democratic Party (PDP) ruled Jammu And Kashmir for three generations but never did anything for Pashmina or Pampore haat," Shah added. 

    "Today, Jammu and Kashmir is connected with the whole India due to the sacrifice of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee," Shah said. 

    This is Amit Shah's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the BJP withdrew support to its alliance partner PDP, prompting Mehbooba Mufti to resign as the chief minister on Tuesday. The state has been placed under Governor's rule.

    The BJP is observing June 23 as "Mookerjee's Balidan Diwas" and the party workers would resolve to follow the path shown by him and dedicate themselves for the cause of nation and be ready and prepared for any sacrifice, Raina said.

    Shah held meetings with digital media and social media volunteers and participated in other organisational events.

    (With PTI inputs)

