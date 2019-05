RBSE 12th result 2019 to be declared soon

Jaipur

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Jaipur, May 07: The RBSE 12th result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The RBSE Result 2019 for Class 12 will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. The results are expected to be declared on May 15.

Meanwhile the RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, RBSE Arts Result 2019, RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 is also expected to be declared on the same day. The results once declared will be available on rajresults.nic.in.

How to check RBSE 12th Result 2019:

Go to rajresults.nic.in

Click on the result link

Select your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

Jaipur Fact Check Year Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin 2014 Ramcharan Bohara BJP Winner 8,63,358 67% 5,39,345 Dr. Mahesh Joshi INC Runner Up 3,24,013 25% 0 2009 Mahesh Joshi INC Winner 3,97,438 49% 16,099 Ghanshyam Tiwari BJP Runner Up 3,81,339 47% 0 2004 Girdhari Lal Bhargava BJP Winner 4,80,730 55% 1,07,186 Pratap Singh Khachariawas INC Runner Up 3,73,544 42% 0 1999 Girdhari Lal Bhargava BJP Winner 4,56,720 57% 1,41,790 Pt. Raghu Sharma INC Runner Up 3,14,930 39% 0 1998 Girdhari Lal Bhargava BJP Winner 4,45,608 56% 1,38,971 M.sayeed Khan (goodage) INC Runner Up 3,06,637 39% 0 1996 Girdhari Lal Bhargava BJP Winner 3,44,994 55% 1,15,254 Pt. Dinesh Chandra Swami INC Runner Up 2,29,740 36% 0 1991 Girdhari Lal Bhargava BJP Winner 3,25,668 59% 1,25,927 Nawal Kishore Sharma S/o Pt. Mool Chand Sharma INC Runner Up 1,99,741 36% 0 1989 Girdhari Lal Bhargava BJP Winner 3,84,125 54% 84,487 Bhawani Singh INC Runner Up 2,99,638 42% 0 1984 Nawal Kishore Sharma INC Winner 2,80,436 56% 83,857 Satish Chandra Agrawal BJP Runner Up 1,96,579 39% 0 1980 Satish Chandra Agarwal JNP Winner 1,70,406 45% 4,684 Dinesh Chnadra Swami INC(I) Runner Up 1,65,722 43% 0 1977 Satish Chander BLD Winner 2,49,367 71% 1,89,482 Janardan Singh INC Runner Up 59,885 17% 0 1971 Gyatri Devi SWA Winner 1,80,059 56% 50,644 P. K. Choudhary INC Runner Up 1,29,415 40% 0 1967 G. Devi SWA Winner 1,96,892 64% 94,251 R. Kasliwal INC Runner Up 1,02,641 33% 0 1962 Gayatri Devi W/o Sawai Mansingh SWA Winner 1,92,909 77% 1,57,692 Sharda Devi INC Runner Up 35,217 14% 0 1957 Harish Chandra IND Winner 61,270 52% 4,504 Sadiq Ali INC Runner Up 56,766 48% 0 1952 Daulat Mal INC Winner 49,773 42% 13,784 Chiranji Lal IND Runner Up 35,989 30% 0 + More Details