    RBSE 12th result 2019 date and time: Details here

    Jaipur, May 02: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE will announce RBSE 12th result 2019 on the third week of May. According to an official the RBSE 12th results will be announced on the official websites between May 15 and May 20. The RBSE 12th result 2019 once declared will be available on official website.

    To check their marks, candidates have to visit the official websites and enter their roll number to view their scores. The candidates can also avail their marks through SMS.

    How to check RBSE 12th result 2019:

    This year, around 20 lakh students appeared in the board examinations that was started in March. As many as nine lakh students appeared in Class 12, and 11 lakh in Class 10. The board examination was conducted in March, from March 7 to 14, 2019.

