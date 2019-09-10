  • search
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2019 declared, website to check

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Sep 10: The RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2019 has been declared.

    The same is available on the official website.

    RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2019 declared, website to check

    The 10th, 12th supplementary exams were conducted between July and August 2019. A total of 2,60,582 students had registered for the class 12 science exam of which 2,57,719 cleared the exam. In the Commerce Stream, 42,140 students had registered and 41,561 appeared. The results are available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    How to check RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2019:

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 6:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue