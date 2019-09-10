Keep youself updated with latestJaipur News
RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2019 declared, website to check
Jaipur
Jaipur, Sep 10: The RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2019 has been declared.
The same is available on the official website.
The 10th, 12th supplementary exams were conducted between July and August 2019. A total of 2,60,582 students had registered for the class 12 science exam of which 2,57,719 cleared the exam. In the Commerce Stream, 42,140 students had registered and 41,561 appeared. The results are available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
How to check RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2019:
- Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout