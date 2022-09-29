Rajasthan state govt employees get DA hike under 7th Pay Commission

Rajasthan: Robbers fled away with ATM machine having over Rs 12 lakh cash

Jaipur, Sep 29: The Rajasthan government has approved an increase of 4 per cent in Dearness Allowance for state government employees. The announcement under the 7th Pay Commission was made by Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot.

The government in a statement said that now 38 per cent DA will be payable to state employees and pensioners from July 1 2022.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has approved an increase of 4% in Dearness Allowance of the state employees on the lines of the Central Govt employees. Now, a 38% dearness allowance will be payable to state employees & pensioners from July 1, 2022: Rajasthan CMO pic.twitter.com/fprYONDq1A — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 29, 2022

The decision comes in line with the decision of the Centre which had approved a DA hike for Central Government employees by 4 per cent with effect from July 1 2022.

After setting up the 7th Pay Commission questions have been asked on whether the government would set up an 8th Pay Commission.

The Centre has however said that it has no plans on setting up the 8th Pay Commission for Central Government employees.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Parliament that no such proposal is under consideration with the government for constitution of the eighth Pay Commission for central government employees.

Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 11:38 [IST]