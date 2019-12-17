Rajasthan rape accused barges into survivor’s house, kills father, stabs mother and sibling

Jaipur

Jodhpur: A man accused of raping a girl allegedly barged into her house in Rajasthan's Pali district, stabbing the minor's father to death and injuring her brother and mother, police said on Monday.

The incident on Sunday night led to protests as irate villagers demanded suspension of the Sadri police station incharge for his alleged negligence in acting on the repeated complaints of threats to the family by the accused. The protesters also refused to allow the post-mortem of the body on Monday.

According to assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Brijesh Kumar Soni, the girl -- a resident of a village in Sadri, 350 km southwest of Jaipur -- had eloped with Dhannaram, a resident of the same village, on July 14.

After coming home on November 10, she lodged a complaint of abduction and rape against Dhannaram and an investigation had been under progress, Soni said.

Dhannaram allegedly barged into the house of the girl on Sunday night with a knife and attacked the family members. The father of the girl was killed, while her mother and brother were injured, the officer said.

The accused also got badly injured after he was caught by the villagers while fleeing the spot. He has been admitted to a hospital, the police said.

Admitting negligence of the local police, the district superintendent of police suspended Sadri police station incharge Raj Deepender Singh on Monday evening, the ASP said.

The accused will also be arrested once he was discharged from the hospital, the officer added.