Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 expected soon, check expected date

Jaipur

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Jaipur, July 02: The Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 is expected to be declared this week. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Last year, it may be recalled that the BSTC results for the admissions to D.El.Ed programme in Rajasthan were released on June 6. The results are expected to be declared this week.

The counselling will be held after the results are declared. Officials said that no date has been fixed, but the results could be expected very soon. The result once declared will be available on bstc2019.org.

How to check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019:

Go to bstc2019.org

Click on BSTC "Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 Result"

Chose the options

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout