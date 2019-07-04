Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019: After website crash, here is direct link to download

Jaipur

By Anuj Cariappa

Jaipur, July 04: The Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 has been declared. The results Are available on the official website.

Due to heavy traffic once the results were declared, the website had crashed. Here we are providing you the direct link to download the results.

Last year, it may be recalled that the BSTC results for the admissions to D.El.Ed programme in Rajasthan were released on June 6.

Now that the results have been declared, the counselling process will begin. The result are available on http://www.bstc2019.org/BsTcFOrm2019/getResultRoLL.php.

How to check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019:

Go to bstc2019.org

Click on BSTC "Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 Result"

Chose the options

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout