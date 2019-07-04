  • search
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019: After website crash, here is direct link to download

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Jaipur, July 04: The Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 has been declared. The results Are available on the official website.

    Due to heavy traffic once the results were declared, the website had crashed. Here we are providing you the direct link to download the results.

    Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019: After website crash, here is direct link to download

    Last year, it may be recalled that the BSTC results for the admissions to D.El.Ed programme in Rajasthan were released on June 6.

    Now that the results have been declared, the counselling process will begin. The result are available on http://www.bstc2019.org/BsTcFOrm2019/getResultRoLL.php.

    How to check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019:

    • Go to bstc2019.org
    • Click on BSTC "Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 Result"
    • Chose the options
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan results

    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 8:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue