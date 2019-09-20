  • search
    Jobs in Rajasthan: RPSC junior legal officer recruitment 2019, 156 vacancies available

    Jaipur, Sep 20: The RPSC junior legal officer recruitment 2019 notification has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The RPSC has advertised for the post of 156 vacant posts of legal officers. The application process would begin on September 26 2019.

    Jobs in Rajasthan: RPSC junior legal officer recruitment 2019, 156 vacancies available

    Candidates must have Bachelor degree in Law from a recognised university with knowledge in Hindi working and Rajasthani culture knowledge. The upper age limit should not be more than 40 years and the minimum age is 21 years. The application process would close on October 25 2019. More details are available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Vacancy details:

    Total: 156

    Junior Legal Officer (TSP Area): 11

    Junior Legal Officer (Non TSP Area): 145

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 16:13 [IST]
