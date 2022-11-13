Explosion on railway tracks near Rajasthan's Udaipur, all angles probed

Jaipur, Nov 13: An explosion occurred on railway tracks in Udaipur in Rajasthan on Sunday, hours before the Asarwa-Udaipur express train was supposed to pass.

The explosion occurred near Kewda ki Naal under Jawar Mines Police Station of Udaipur due to which the train was halted at Dungarpur, a Railways spokesperson told PTI.

"Locals informed us about the explosion in the morning. We have found some explosives on the track and efforts are being made to identify the accused," the news agency quoted SHO Jawar Mines Police Station Anil Kumar Vishnoi as saying.

According to Shashi Kiran, the chief public relations officer (PRO) of North Western Railways, the department received the information around 8 am. Police and railway officials are at the spot and conducting an investigation, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the inaugural run of the Asarwa-Udaipur express train on this track from Asarwa Railway Station in Ahmedabad on October 31.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed his concern over the incident and said, "The incident of damage to railway tracks on Oda railway bridge of Udaipur-Ahmedabad rail route is worrying. Senior police and administration officials are on the spot. The DG has directed the police to go to the bottom of the incident."

He further said, "Railways will be fully cooperated in the reconstruction of the bridge. Rail passengers of this route are being transported to the destination."

Story first published: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 16:07 [IST]