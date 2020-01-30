Direct link to check RUHS BSc Nursing Part 1 result 2019

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Jan 30: The RUHS BSc Nursing Part 1 result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

"B.Sc. NURSING PART-I (MAIN) EXAM. NOVEMBER-2019" have been declared and available under the Result section of the website, the official notification read. This time the students will be able to check their results by entering their roll number.

This would mean that to check the results, candidates would need their admit cards in which the roll number and other details are provided. The results are available on ruhsraj.org.

Direct link to check RUHBS BSc Nursing. Part 1 result 2019: http://www.ruhsraj.org/results/results.php?res_id=bImO