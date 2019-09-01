  • search
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check RTU Result 2019 for B.Tech 2nd semester

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Sep 01: The RTU Result 2019 for B.Tech 2nd semester has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Direct link to check RTU Result 2019 for B.Tech 2nd semester

    The Rajasthan Technical University, Kota had released the results for the sixth semester students in the first week of August The university has also released the Master of Business Administration and Master of Computer Application first semester and man and back after revaluation results earlier. The results are available on esuvidha.info.

    Direct link to check result: www.esuvidha.info

    How to check RTU result 2019 for B.Tech 2nd Semester:

    • Go to esuvidha.info
    • Click on result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue