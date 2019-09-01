Direct link to check RTU Result 2019 for B.Tech 2nd semester

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Sep 01: The RTU Result 2019 for B.Tech 2nd semester has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Rajasthan Technical University, Kota had released the results for the sixth semester students in the first week of August The university has also released the Master of Business Administration and Master of Computer Application first semester and man and back after revaluation results earlier. The results are available on esuvidha.info.

Direct link to check result: www.esuvidha.info

How to check RTU result 2019 for B.Tech 2nd Semester:

Go to esuvidha.info

Click on result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout