    Direct link to check RSMSSB tax assistant result 2018

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Jaipur, Mar 25: The RSMSSB tax assistant result 2018 has been declared. The results are also available on the official website.

    Direct link to check RSMSSB tax assistant result 2018

    The examination was held on October 14 2018. It may be recalled that the examination was held in 2 sessions. The exam was held to fill 162 vacancies. The admit card for the Tax Assistant exam was issued by the RSMSSB on October 8 2018. The results are available on sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

    How to check RSMSSB Tax Assistant Result 2018:

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 9:53 [IST]
