    23-year-old woman burnt alive by man in Rajasthan's Sikar district

    By PTI
    |

    Sikar, June 03: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly burnt alive by a man in Rajasthan's Sikar district after she refused his marriage proposal, police said on Wednesday.

    23-year-old woman burnt alive by man in Rajasthans Sikar district

    According to police, both of them used to take coaching classes for competitive exams in Sikar's Neem Ka Thana town. The incident took place in Sikar district's Natha Ki Nangal village last week.

      The accused, identified as Bakesh Kumar, poured petrol on Sunita Kumari and set her ablaze after entering her house on Thursday night, police said. Sunita's family members rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to burn injuries, they said.

      The accused also attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance and was admitted to a hospital. "The man has been arrested and is under police custody," SHO of Patan police station Narendra Badhana said.

      rajasthan woman

