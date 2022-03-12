YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Election Result 2022 Punjab Election Result 2022 Goa Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    President Zelenskyy demands release of Melitopol mayor

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Mar 12: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on Russian forces to heed the calls of residents in the occupied city of Melitopol who protested to demand their mayor be freed.

    Representational Image

    Zelenskyy, who spoke earlier Saturday with the leaders of Germany and France, said the detention of Mariupol Mayor Ivan Fedorov was an attempt ''to bring the city to its knees."

    He said that Ukraine expects "the leaders of the world to show how they can influence the liberation (of) a man who personifies Ukrainians who do not give up."

    Zelenskyy also encouraged Ukrainians to keep fighting, saying it was "impossible to say how many days we will still need to free our land, but it is possible to say that we will do it."

    with PTI inputs

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war

    Story first published: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 20:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X