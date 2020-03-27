Xi offers help to Trump to combat COVID-19; says infectious diseases recognise no border or race

By PTI

Beijing/Washington, Mar 27: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday assured full support to his US counterpart Donald Trump in fighting the coronavirus as America emerged as the next major epicentre of the pandemic but underlined that infectious diseases did not recognise any border or race.

Trump spoke to Xi over telephone, days after the US president angered Beijing by referring to the coronavirus as "Chinese virus" and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said China's ruling Communist Party poses a "substantial threat" to Americans' health and their way of life. President Xi took a phone call from President Trump, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the conversation, Xi stressed that since the COVID-19 outbreak began, Beijing has acted in an "open, transparent and responsible manner and provided timely updates on the outbreak to the World Health Organization (WHO) and relevant countries including the United States".

After their telephonic talk, Trump tweeted, "Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet.

"China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!" Trump wrote, hours after he said the WHO of has "very much sided" with China on the coronavirus crisis, asserting that many are unhappy with the "very unfair" praise by the global health agency on Beijing's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

In his remarks, President Xi said China released the genome sequencing of the virus at the earliest opportunity. "China is sharing control and treatment experience without reservation and doing its best to support and help countries in need", he said.

China will continue to do so and work with the international community to defeat the outbreak, Xi told Trump. He pointed out that "infectious diseases are the common enemy of mankind and recognise no border or race. To win the fight against them, the international community must come together".

At the same time, Xi highlighted the need to enhance macroeconomic policy coordination to stabilise markets, boost growth and protect livelihood, and to keep global supply chains open, stable and secure. When asked, President Xi shared in great detail the measures taken by China to fight COVID-19, the statement said. He said he was monitoring closely and following with concern the outbreak in the US and noted the string of measures taken by President Trump in response.

"It is the sincere hope of the Chinese people that the US will contain the spread of COVID-19 at an early date and reduce its impact on the American people. On Thursday the US reported more deaths from Covid-19 than ever before. A week ago, there were a total of 8,800 confirmed infections in the country and 149 deaths.

On Thursday, that figure spiked to over 86,000 with nearly 1,200 deaths. "China has been keen on international cooperation against the outbreak. The current situation requires solidarity and cooperation between China and the US, Xi told Trump.

The Chinese side will continue to share information and experience with the US without reservation, Xi said while offering medical supplies to America.

"China appreciates the current difficulties the US faces and is willing to help as its ability permits," he said while urging Trump to take effective steps to look after the large number of Chinese students in America and ensure their safety and well-being. President Xi underscored that the China-US relationship has reached an important juncture. As cooperation benefits both sides and confrontation hurts both, the former remains the only correct choice.