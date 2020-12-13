Xi Jinping announces more commitments by China to back global climate actions

International

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Beijing, Dec 13: Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced further commitments by China for 2030 to contribute more to tackle the global climate challenge and called to pursue a new approach by the international community to climate governance highlighting green recovery, as the world marked the 5th anniversary of the historic Paris climate agreement aimed at curbing global warming.

Addressing the Climate Ambition Summit via a video link on Saturday, Xi said that China has made important contributions to adopting the landmark Paris agreement and active efforts in its implementation.

On India-China standoff, Jaishankar says won’t go into prediction zone

The summit was co-hosted by the United Nations, the United Kingdom and France in partnership with Chile and Italy, and brought together global climate leaders -- across governments, business and civil society -- to ramp up climate ambition and help deliver on the Paris Agreement. Referring to his announcement in September that China would scale up its nationally determined contributions and adopt more vigorous policies and measures, Xi announced China's further commitments for 2030 to tackle the global climate challenge.

According to the 2030 Climate Target Plan, the European Commission has proposed to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030, increasing the European Union’s ambition on reducing greenhouse gases and setting Europe on a responsible path to becoming climate neutral by 2050. Xi, in his address, said that China will lower its carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by over 65 per cent from the 2005 level, increase the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to around 25 per cent, increase the forest stock volume by 6 billion cubic meters from the 2005 level, and bring its total installed capacity of wind and solar power to over 1.2 billion kilowatts, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The US and China are the top two polluters of the world.

Chances for the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change has brightened after US President-elect Joe Biden promised to implementing the Paris deal on the first day of his presidency, reversing President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the US out of it.

The US on November 4 this year formally withdrew from the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change, a decision originally announced by Donald Trump in 2017. Xi said: “We will take solid steps to implement the targets just announced, and contribute even more to tackling the global climate challenge. China always honours its commitments".

The Chinese President also called on all the parties to close ranks and make new advances in climate governance that features win-win cooperation. "Only by upholding multilateralism, unity and cooperation can we deliver shared benefits and win-win results for all nations. China welcomes all countries' support for the Paris Agreement and their greater contribution to tackling climate change," he said. He said that following the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, all countries need to maximise actions in light of their respective national circumstances and capabilities.

Xi orders Chinese military to strengthen training under real combat conditions

Xi also stressed that developed countries need to scale up support for developing countries in financing, technology and capacity building adding that all parties to boost confidence and pursue a new approach to climate governance that highlights green recovery. He urged the international community to pursue a new approach to climate governance that highlights green recovery.

Hailing the extensive international support to and participation in the implementation of the Paris Agreement since its adoption five years ago, Xi said the international landscape is evolving more rapidly, and COVID-19 is triggering deep reflections on the relationship between man and nature. The historic accord seeks to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius, the value that climate scientists have determined will have disastrous consequences if exceeded.

The decision by the US -- which is the second leading producer of all carbon dioxide emissions globally after China -- to quit the agreement has led to condemnation from environmentalists and expressions of regret from world leaders.