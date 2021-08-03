Wuhan to test all residents for COVID-19

YouTube
    Beijing, Aug 03: The authorities in Wuhan, China said that they would test its entire population for COVID-19. This comes after the city reported its first local infection in more than a year.

    The city has a population of 1.1 million. Senior Wuhan official Li Tao told a press conference that they would be swiftly launching a comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all residents.

    Officials announced that seven locally transmitted infections had been found among migrant workers in the city. China has confined the residents of entire cities to their homes, cut domestic transport links and rolled out mass testing.

    China reported 61 cases on Tuesday. Major cities such as Beijing have now tested millions of residents and have cordoned off several residential compounds. The outbreak of the fast spreading Delta variant has reached several cities, which has become a cause for concern.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 11:10 [IST]
    X