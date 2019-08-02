  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Would intervene on Kashmir ‘if wanted’ by India, Pak, says Donald Trump

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Washington, Aug 02: United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said it was up to India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute but he was ready to assist if the two South Asian neighbours wanted him to help in resolving the decades-old issue.

    Trump was referring to his last week's meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, wherein he offered to help resolve the Kashmir issue.

    Would intervene on Kashmir ‘if wanted’ by India, Pak, says Donald Trump
    United States President Donald Trump

    India has rejected the offer, while Pakistan has welcomed his statement.

    Imran Khan made US realise Kashmir is a flashpoint, says Qureshi

    "It's really up to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi (to accept the offer of mediation)," Trump told reporters responding to a question on India not accepting his offer of mediation on Kashmir.

    "Have they accepted the offer or not?", Trump sought a clarification when asked about India's rejection of his mediation offer.

    "I think they are fantastic people - Khan and Modi - I mean. I would imagine they could get along very well, but if they wanted somebody to intervene, to help them . and I spoke with Pakistan about that and I spoke frankly in (sic) India about it," Mr. Trump said.

    He rued that the issue of Kashmir had been going on for a long time.

    When asked how would he "want to resolve the Kashmir issue", Trump said, "If I can, if they wanted me to, I would certainly intervene."

    Last week, in his joint media appearance with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Oval Office, Trump stunned India by saying that Prime Minister Modi sought his mediation/arbitration on the Kashmir issue.

    Trump said the Indian Prime Minister asked for this during their bilateral meeting in Japan in June on the sideline of the G-20 Summit.

    On Kashmir comment, Trump's advisor says President doesn't make things up

    India quickly denied it and said the Kashmir issue was never discussed between Modi and Trump.

    Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar refuted that Modi ever made that request.

    "We heard remarks by President Donald Trump in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan, to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India and Pakistan, on Kashmir issue," he said in a statement to the Inidan Parliament.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump kashmir issues imran khan pakistan

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 9:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue